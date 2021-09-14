CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost*’s Day And Age 2022 UK tour is their biggest yet!

Cover picture for the articleFrost* have announced they’ll be playing their first live dates in five years in April 2022. The Day And Age shows will be the band’s biggest UK headlining tour to date and will showcase their recently released new album. Says bandleader Gem Godfrey, “It’s been five years since we last...

loudersound.com

Genesis won’t exist beyond 2021, Phil Collins insists

Phil Collins is adamant that Genesis will cease to exist after December 16, when the English prog legends play the final show of their The Last Domino? tour in Boston. Interviewed in the November issue of Mojo, Collins, 70, pours cold water on the idea that the trio might extend their current tour into 2022, insisting, “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.”
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Roger Daltrey Announces UK Tour

Roger Daltrey has announced new string of solo UK tour dates for November and December. His show will feature “a unique mix of music and conversation that is built around Roger’s musical journey.” His set will include songs from his solo albums and reinterpretations of classic hits and rarities from The Who. Tickets go on sale at 9AM on September 10.
MUSIC
everettpost.com

The Who’s Roger Daltrey schedules UK solo tour in November and December

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey has announced plans for a solo tour of his U.K. homeland this fall. The 12-date “Who Was I” trek is mapped out from a November 7 show in Birmingham through a December 2 concert in Bournemouth, and will feature Daltrey performing well-known and rare songs from his various solo projects and by The Who, as well as sharing stories about the tunes.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Cynic premiere brand new track Mythical Serpents

Cynic have premiered a brand new song, Mythical Serpents, which you can listen to below. It's the US proggers' first new music since the release of 2014's Kindly Bent To Free Us and is taken from their upcoming album Ascension Codes which will be released through Season Of Mist records on November.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Spock's Beard announce UK tour dates for March

US prog rockers Spock's Beard have announced a short run of UK tour dates for March 2022. It will be the first time the band have played these shores since they toured with label mates The Flower Kings in 2018. “We're just so excited to get back on the road...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Alien Weaponry's Tangaroa: Māori metal sensations come of age

In the 18 months that followed the release of debut album Tū, New Zealand’s Alien Weaponry became arguably the hottest new metal band on the planet. Infusing their Māori roots with huge grooves and hooks was original and inspired – made even more impressive when everyone found out the members had an average age of 18 – and, when they took their live show across the world, people discovered they were really bloody good at that as well. Anticipation, therefore, is understandably high for their sophomore release, but after such a meteoric rise and a recent line-up change, it’s understandable to worry whether the young trio have managed to take everything in their stride.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Cradle Of Filth enjoy dark Victorian gothic vibe on Necromantic Fantasies video

Extreme metal conquistadors Cradle Of Filth have unveiled the latest single from their upcoming Existence Is Futile album. Necromantic Fantasies follows the release of the almost 100% diabolical Crawling King Chaos video at the end of July. "This is a very different video from its predecessor," intones frontman Dani Filth,...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Bring Me The Horizon’s bloody, brutal vampire cult video for DiE4u

Bring Me The Horizon have released a violent, brutal video for new single DiE4u, set in Kiev, and directed by frontman Oli Sykes. The clip finds the Sheffield quintet entertaining the vampiric patrons of a secret subterranean club: predictably, this does not go well for everyone…. Featuring lyrics such as...
MUSIC
Telegraph

Queen drummer Roger Taylor: ‘It was part of the job to have an outrageously decadent time’

“I suppose I was the pretty one,” says Roger Taylor, looking back on his time as the blond, baby-faced drummer of Queen in their 1970s heyday. “It felt like a bit of a curse, actually. Because we were quite serious about our music. We didn’t want to be in [girl’s teen magazine] Jackie, we wanted to be in Melody Maker and the New Musical Express. The prettier you are, the less seriously they take you. It really is a double-edged sword. But obviously there were some advantages.”
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Marillion reveal song titles for new album An Hour Before It's Dark

Marillion have announced the sing titles for their upcoming new studio album An Hour Before It's Dark, which they will release in early 2022. "The recording process is now complete and Michael Hunter will commence mixing any day now," the band say. "As a collection of songs it’s sounding very strong. All five of us are well-excited at what we’ve created and Lucy [Jordache, manager] reckons 'it beats FEAR'. Praise indeed.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Steve Hogarth updates on "rich, upbeat" new Marillion album

Marillion singer Steve Hogarth has been updating fans on their band's forthcoming album An Hour Before It's Dark. The band recently announced the title of their upcoming nineteenth studio album, with one lucky fan who guessed the title from a simple acronym winning tickets to every gig on the band's upcoming A Light At The End Of The Tiunnel tour.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Why The Old Grey Whistle Test Rocked

Though ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris was the second presenter to helm the Old Grey Whistle Test (taking over from Melody Maker’s Richard Williams in 1972), it was the softly-spoken broadcaster who came to help define the show’s then sometimes radical approach to booking guests for their shell of a studio. Quietly anarchic, though Bob’s occasional quizzical eyebrow was about as freaked out as the presenter ever got, the OGWT redefined music TV, its let-the-music-do-the -talking ethos still evident today in shows like the similarly ramshackle Later… With Jools Holand.
ENTERTAINMENT
loudersound.com

Tremonti launch compelling Now And Forever single

Tremonti have released a lyric video for Now And Forever, the fourth single to be taken from the band's upcoming fifth studio album Marching In Time. Now And Forever is framed by a typically jagged riff, and follows in the footsteps of previous singles Marching In Time, A World Away and If Not For You in building momentum towards the album, which is released this Friday.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Magma announce rare UK shows for 2022

French zeuhl legend's Magma have announced a couple of rare UK live shows for June 2022. The band will play London's The Garage venue on Friday June 17 and Saturday June 18 and Manchester's Hole In The Wall on Sunday June 19. The band promise a "new 11-piece line-up performing...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Black Stone Cherry launch video for cover of Tracy Chapman's Give Me One Reason

Kentucky rockers Black Stone Cherry have released a video for their cover of the Tracy Chapman song Give Me One Reason. The recording comes from the expanded edition of the band's seventh studio album The Human Condition, which is available to order now. The new edition of The Human Condition...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Damon Albarn Shares Live Rendition of Iceland-Inspired ‘Royal Morning Blue’

Damon Albarn has shared a live version of his new song “Royal Morning Blue,” a track from the Blur/Gorillaz frontman’s upcoming solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows. The track, like Albarn’s new album, was inspired by the singer’s view of Iceland from the piano where he wrote the LP. “That’s why the song opens with ‘Rain turning into snow,’ because it’s that moment, that feeling. In all the darkness that we have experienced, that was such a beautiful, positive thing,” Albarn said of the song in a statement. Originally planned as an orchestral work about Iceland’s landscapes, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows transformed into an 11-song album during Albarn’s pandemic time in Iceland, where he recorded the album. Albarn previously performed the track — as well as previous singles “Polaris” and “Particles” — live during his set on the Glastonbury livestream this summer. The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, his first solo LP since 2014’s Everyday Robots, arrives November 12th via Transgressive Records. The limited-edition CD version will be accompanied by a 20-minute piece, “Huldufólk,” featuring themes from the record.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Glass Hammer rock things up with new video for Anthem To Andorath

US proggers Glass Hammer turn up the heat with their brand new video for Anthem To Andorath, which you can watch in full below. It's the first new music to be taken from the band's upcoming album Skallagrim - Into The Breach, which the band will release on October 15.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Cyan release video for the emotive I Defy The Sun

The new-loook line-up of Cyan have released a new video for the emotive I Defy The Sun, which you can watch below. Cyan feature, alongside Reed on keyboards, vocalist Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta). The band will...
MUSIC
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE’s Next UK Tour Announced – Details

WWE has announced a new live event tour in the UK set for November 3rd through November 10th. Here is the list of dates, along with the official announcement by WWE:. * Brighton – Brighton Centre (Wednesday, November 3, 2021) * Sheffield – Utilita Arena (Thursday, November 4, 2021) *...
WWE

