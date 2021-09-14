CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillian Laub Explores Her Family’s Political Dramas

By Naomi Fr y
The New Yorker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the photographer Gillian Laub’s new book, “Family Matters,” published as a companion to her forthcoming one-woman show at New York’s International Center of Photography, she includes a picture from early in her career, of her maternal grandparents and her great-aunt and great-uncle. The photo, which Laub shot in 1999, shows the four seniors dressed in finery, in the process of emerging from what appears to be a limousine. The men are wearing sharp jackets—Laub’s Grandpa Irving’s is cut in shiny leather—but it is the women who capture the viewer’s gaze. Wrapped in fur coats, one tawny and the other a deep chestnut, Grandma Bea and Aunt Doris are gilded, coiffed, and made up to the nines. Their bearing suggests not only a pride in the markers of material success but also a bold flouting of what might usually be considered good taste. There is also a voracious, stubborn lust for life that is evident in the photo. Here we are, the women seem to say, and we’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

