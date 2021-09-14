Gillian Laub Explores Her Family’s Political Dramas

The British director Terence Davies, whose films connect style to emotion both exquisitely and inventively, is also one of the great cinematic autobiographers. His third feature, “The Neon Bible,” from 1995 (now streaming free on Tubi and Pluto), is a deflected autobiography—it’s an adaptation of a novel written by the teen-age John Kennedy Toole, and it tells the story of the birth of a lonely, troubled boy’s aesthetic sensibility. It’s the first of Davies’s mighty run of expressly literary features. These include “The House of Mirth,” simply one of the best American literary adaptations ever filmed (and it’s not available to stream—hold on to your DVDs), “A Quiet Passion,” and his new film, “Benediction,” a bio-pic of the poet Siegfried Sassoon, which premièred this week, at the Toronto Film Festival, and is scheduled for a U.S. release next year. “The Neon Bible” is also—like all of Davies’s features—a musical, of a personal and original sort. Davies has said that the art that movies most resemble is music. (I agree.) He has spoken of (and, for that matter, autobiographically filmed) the awakening of his own sensibility through the singing—women’s domestic, casual singing—that filled daily life during his childhood, in Liverpool, as well as through the Hollywood musicals that have been his inspirations ever since then. “The Neon Bible” tells the story of a professional singer who bursts into the narrow life of a boy in a small town in the South. The singer is portrayed by one of the greatest of all actors, Gena Rowlands, who takes over the film with passion and style, just as her character does the boy’s life.

