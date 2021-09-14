CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

REMINDER: Edgerrin James, Peyton Manning To Receive Hall of Fame Rings at Sunday's Colts-Rams Game

By Colts Communications
Indianapolis Colts
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams. The presentation will take place at halftime of Sunday's game. A limited number of...

www.colts.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Have Released Notable Quarterback

The Colts had four quarterbacks on the roster on Tuesday morning. That number dwindled down to three by Tuesday afternoon. Indianapolis waived quarterback Brett Hundley on Tuesday afternoon, per Jim Ayello of the IndyStar. The Colts, in the meantime, are moving ahead with Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason and the injured Sam Ehlinger.
NFL
fastphillysports.com

WENTZ ‘A BAD TEAMMATE, SELFISH, RELEASE HIM,’ INDY WRITER SAYS!

Colts QB Carson Wentz is on the COVID list, and we all assume that he has not been vaccinated against the virus, unlike the vast majority of NFL players, who want to avoid a forfeit. Indy Star columnist Gregg Doyel has seen enough of Wentz, whom he bashed in his...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Reveals How He Actually Felt About Tom Brady’s Patriots Back When He Was Playing

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the football “G.O.A.T.” but if anyone else has a claim to that title — it’s Peyton Manning. Peyton Manning made his long-awaited NFL Hall of Fame induction earlier this year as a first-ballot inductee. largely considered one of the greatest players to ever step foot on a football. After a hugely successful collegiate career at the University of Tennessee, the Indianapolis Colts made Peyton Manning the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft. He would go on to have a storied career, winning Super Bowls with the Colts and the Denver Broncos. Manning holds a plethora of NFL records achieved through his 18 seasons in the NFL. He takes a backseat to no one but his and Brady’s careers will be forever linked.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
Fox Sports Radio

Why Fans Were Right to Condemn 'Quitter' Andrew Luck For Sudden Retirement

Ben Maller: “People were still retroactively condemning the Indianapolis fans who were at that exhibition game for their ‘harsh’ treatment. ‘iT’s nOt fAiR!’, ‘iT’s nOt rIgHt!’ Now that time has passed, did Andrew Luck deserve getting booed from the Colts fans? I’m nodding my head ‘YES’ on this one. He absolutely deserved what he got and it was a completely warranted response by the Indianapolis fans. Andrew Luck BOTCHED that entire episode. He deserved to take a shower in boos and he got it. Timing is everything, and this was the ‘fumblerooski’ the way this was handled. This was not the time nor the place. If Luck was truly defeated at the game of football and he wanted to quit, you do that at the END of a season. You don’t do that a couple weeks before the start of the regular season. Not after you’ve done the offseason program and gone through 85% of training camp, and the season is on the horizon. You talk about leaving the Colts holding the bag. Andrew Luck was ahead of his time, he got flack, but it is now socially acceptable to be a quitter. You’re a hero if you’re a quitter and you become a powerful figure in the sporting world. If Luck had to do it over again, what he should have done was use the get out of criticism card, and said ‘I can’t play anymore, I’ve got mental illness.’ If only he had done that everyone would have shut up! The same usual cockroaches will come out and rush to your defense. If you say anything bad about Simone Biles or Naomi Osaka you’re a ‘HEATHEN’ or you’re an ‘OGRE.'" (Full Video Above)
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Great Has Blunt Response To Peyton Manning

On Monday night, Peyton Manning made an interesting comment about the New England Patriots that made headlines. “Every time I played against New England, I used to talk to my receivers in the showers,” Peyton said, via Jimmy Traina of SI.com. “Don’t talk about a play next to my locker because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there. Very strange to see seven guys hanging out in the shower.”
NFL
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Get Huge Lift For Sunday’s Game

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly gotten a huge lift ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Indianapolis started the 2021 regular season with a tough loss to Seattle. The Colts lost to the Seahawks, 28-16, last Sunday afternoon. The Colts were without one of...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Jokingly Announced Arch Manning’s “Commitment”

Peyton Manning jokingly announced his nephew’s “commitment” during Monday Night Football last night. Arch Manning, the No. 1 recruit in the country, is a five-star quarterback out of New Orleans, Louisiana. He has scholarship offers from nearly every major program in the country. The 2023 recruit has already begun taking college visits, with several notable trips scheduled for this fall.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Moore
Person
Peyton Manning
The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd Tightly Sums Up the Carson Wentz Experience

Carson Wentz went down with another nasty-looking injury in yesterday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams and it throws the Indianapolis Colts' year into even bleaker territory. A three-game road trip to Tennessee, Miami and Baltimore could mean playoff hopes are fully extinguished before pumpkin spice latte season hits mid-stride. It's a disappointing turn of events but not a surprising one as the one thing everyone knows about Wentz is that, whether it's terrible luck or structural weakness, he tends to be unavailable when teams need him.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rams#American Football#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Ticketmaster Com#Afc#The Denver Broncos
WausauPilot

2020/2021 Hall of Fame inductees to get rings at stadiums

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Steve Hutchinson, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, will receive their rings of excellence in a pair of celebrations each this season. All 19 living members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 will be part of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHR

Colts to host sell-out game for Sunday's season opener

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are prepping for a big season opener Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, this time in front of a practically sold-out crowd. It’s the first time Lucas Oil Stadium will be at full capacity since December 2019. We’re talking about almost 70,000 fans back inside the stadium sitting side-by-side.
NFL
406mtsports.com

Bozeman's Will Dissly stiff-armed Colts defender during Sunday game, drawing raves

HELENA — Will Dissly, the 2013 Montana Gatorade High School Player of the Year for football, grabbed the internet’s attention on Sunday for a play he made, or perhaps kept the defender from making. A member of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, Dissly caught a pass from quarterback Russell Wilson and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy