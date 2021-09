Pokemon TCG Live is the next online version of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and it will be the first time players are able to build decks and battle rivals on smartphones. The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon TCG Live in a post on its official website, heralding it as a new and improved experience that will be ideal both for new players and seasoned Pokemon Trading Card Game masters. The latter type of player is probably aware that there's already an official, online version of the card game called Pokemon TCG Online, and the news also confirms that this earlier game will shut down in the leadup to Live's arrival.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO