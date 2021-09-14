Amazon Boosts Wages, Pledges to Hire 125,000 Amid Labor Shortage

Amazon is putting its money where its mouth is, and upping the hourly pay rate to $18. This news comes on the foothill of the retail giant announcing Tuesday it is gearing up to hire an additional 125,000 new workers across the country. That's not the only area of companywide improvements being made says, Neil Saunders, a Retail Managing Director who works for the firm, Global Data.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO