Amazon Boosts Wages, Pledges to Hire 125,000 Amid Labor Shortage

investing.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN ). boosted pay as it looks to hire 125,000 warehouse and shipping workers amid a tight U.S. labor market. The e-commerce giant said starting wages for open jobs in logistics average $18 an hour, or 20% more than the $15-an-hour base pay the company set back in 2018, with signing bonuses of as much as $3,000 in some locations. Earlier this month, Amazon pledged to hire 40,000 people to fill corporate and tech roles.

nbc15.com

Stoughton manufacturer cites labor shortage for wage increase decision

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton manufacturing company has increased the hourly wages for its production team for the second time in a year in response to a labor shortage. Stoughton Trailers noted Tuesday that it’s having trouble in filling positions, due to a local and national labor shortage. Chief...
STOUGHTON, WI
petsplusmag.com

Amazon Hiring 125,000 Fulfillment, Transportation Workers

Amazon.com Inc. (Seattle) is planning to hire 125,000 workers for its fulfillment and transportation divisions, according to Fortune. If the company can fill these roles, in addition to the 40,000 corporate and tech jobs it announced two weeks ago, it would set Amazon up to exceed one million employees. This...
ECONOMY
107 JAMZ

Amazon Ups Hourly Pay To $18 With Plans To Hire 125,000 New Workers

Amazon is putting its money where its mouth is, and upping the hourly pay rate to $18. This news comes on the foothill of the retail giant announcing Tuesday it is gearing up to hire an additional 125,000 new workers across the country. That's not the only area of companywide improvements being made says, Neil Saunders, a Retail Managing Director who works for the firm, Global Data.
BUSINESS
CNN

Amazon will hire 125,000 workers, dangling $3,000 bonuses for some jobs

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon plans to hire 125,000 permanent warehouse and logistics workers in the United States ahead of the holiday shopping stretch, pledging higher wages, new benefits and sign-on bonuses for some of the jobs to draw staff in a tight labor market. Amazon (AMZN) said Tuesday...
BUSINESS
WTVQ

Amazon announces plans to hire 125,000 across the country

SEATTLE, Wash. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Amazon announced Tuesday it is providing an additional 125,000 local employment opportunities throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs announced earlier this month. The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour—and...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Amazon wants to hire another 125,000 warehouse workers and drivers

Amazon plans to hire another 125,000 warehouse workers and delivery drivers in the United States, as well as 40,000 more corporate employees. The new hiring would bring Amazon's U.S. headcount to well over 1 million workers, excluding the gig and contract-based workers who work for Amazon Prime delivery operations. Amazon...
BUSINESS
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Amazon to hire 125,000 more ground workers in United States

Amazon announced plans Tuesday to hire 125,000 more workers in the United States as it broadens its logistical footprint amid strong e-commerce growth during the pandemic. The new jobs will be in transportation and e-commerce “fulfillment” — the picking, packing and shipping of goods. The roles will offer a starting wage of more than $18 an hour, Amazon said.
BUSINESS
WTVCFOX

Amazon hiring 125,000 across U.S., 6,600 positions open in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Retail giant Amazon announced a massive hiring initiative with the company looking to add 125,000 employees, including 6,600 here in Tennessee. The company announced the new jobs on top of 40,000 corporate and technology jobs announced earlier this month. Average starting pay for these jobs is...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fortune

Amazon looks to hire 125,000 new workers, surpassing 1 million employees

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Amazon is going on a major hiring spree. The retailer announced Tuesday it’s looking to fill 125,000 jobs in its fulfillment and transportation divisions. The news comes just under two weeks after Amazon announced plans to fill 40,000 corporate and tech jobs across 220 locations in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Athens Banner-Herald

Amid labor shortage, employers must offer better wages to fill positions

As I stopped by a Dollar General store on a Sunday afternoon around the end of August, to my surprise, it was closed, and the sign posted on the front door had a frantic call for employee help. It was handwritten on pink paper, probably by an exhausted manager, asking all who saw it to tell their "mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, aunts and uncles" that this store was hiring.
HOMELESS
capeandislands.org

South Coast Businesses Boost Worker Incentives Amid Labor Shortage

Businesses are still hunting for employees amid a labor shortage across the South Coast. In New Bedford Wednesday, the maker of Titleist golf balls held a job fair to help fill nearly 100 openings in its manufacturing facilities. Laurie Sylvia, who does hiring for the company, said consumer demand for Titleist products is soaring, but a lack of workers means the company can barely keep up.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington businesses adjust to labor shortage by raising wages, word-of-mouth hiring

Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Bloomington’s businesses are finding it difficult to fill shifts, hire employees and retain the workers already on staff. Local businesses have been forced to adapt to this new uncertainty. Restaurants like the Village Deli have temporarily shuttered their doors while businesses like Pourhouse Cafe and Darn Good Soup have had to permanently close.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

