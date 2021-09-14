CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA to provide relief to small producers, processors, distributors, farmers markets impacted by COVID-19

By The Sabetha Herald
sabethaherald.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) announced it will soon publish Requests for Applications (RFAs) for the Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grants program to support agricultural stakeholders who haven’t yet received substantial federal financial assistance in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. This grant program will provide assistance to small businesses in certain commodity areas, including small scale specialty crop producers, food processors, manufacturers, distributors and farmers markets.

