Citizens (Bank) recently teamed up with CDFI-Community First Fund for “Funding the Chosen,” a training and grant program designed to help five Philadelphia-area, immigrant-owned small businesses recover from the pandemic. They completed a four-week training course over the summer that covered business and financial topics. They were honored at an award ceremony, and each received a $2,000 grant to help get their business back on track. The organizations chose these business owners based on their severity of need and lack of access to government recovery programs due to language barriers and immigration status.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO