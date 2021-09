Like most people in the gaming community, I played a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons when it launched in March 2020. The game's relaxed pace, gorgeous visuals, soothing soundtrack, and peaceful vibes provided a welcome contrast to the onslaught of harrowing news in the real world, and I took full advantage of that escapism. For months, I spent an hour or two each day tidying up my island, upgrading and decorating my house, getting rich off the Stalk Market, going on island tours, and hanging out with my island's villagers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO