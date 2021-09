Dior Pink Glow (619) 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette ($62.00 for 0.24 oz.) is a pink and red color, neutral color story that included satin to sparkle finishes. Two of the shades were more sparkly but had decent coverage despite that, so they were functional as standalone shades as well as for layering. I had issues with the fifth shade, which felt quite different than any other shadow I’ve tried from the brand–it felt like a cream-powder hybrid, so it was stiffer to work with.

MAKEUP ・ 7 DAYS AGO