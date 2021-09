Cam Newton has always wore his Sunday best for NFL Sundays. But with no team to call his own this year, Newton can only show us what he might have worn were he playing today. Taking to Instagram, Newton shared some photos of his wardrobe for the day. He left his home sporting white pants, a dress shirt with a vest underneath a black suit jacket, a hat with the word “love” stitched on the front, and brown shoes. Newton was carrying a briefcase with him.

