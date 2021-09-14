CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Get a Diversified Approach to Infrastructure With NFRA

By Ben Hernandez
etftrends.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile ETFs have given investors access to infrastructure investing, a one-size-fits-all approach may not be ideal. As such, there’s a diversified option with the FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA). While an all-encompassing ETF may give broad exposure to a sector, it may miss out on opportunities that...

www.etftrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

First Trust Advisors Launches Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF, CRPT

First Trust Advisors L.P. (First Trust), a leading exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider and asset manager, announced today that it has launched a new actively managed ETF, the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSE Arca: CRPT). CRPT seeks to provide capital appreciation by investing at least 80%...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

A Strategy for ETF Investors to Manage Market Risks and Stay Invested

Investors should consider the benefits of the buffered outcome exchange traded fund strategies that are designed to perform across a wide range of market scenarios. In the recent webcast, Buffered Outcome ETFs: Beyond One-Size-Fits-All Risk Mitigation, Stephen Blumenthal, executive chairman and chief investment officer at CMG Capital Management Group, warned that investors face increasing risks in today’s markets, which are trading at historically elevated valuations. For example, over the past 57.5 years, the S&P 500’s median price-to-earnings ratio was 17.3, whereas the P/E was at 29.7 as of the end of August. He noted that when markets are trading at their bottom quintile, there is less risk and more reward. However, when in the upper or most expensive quintile, it is best to focus on risk management, and this is where we are today.
STOCKS
Thrive Global

How Cybersecurity Companies Can Diversify Their Hiring Approach

Cybersecurity is a fast-paced career option for anyone who loves a challenge and the thrill of problem-solving. According to data collected by the Bureau of Labor Statics (BLS), the demand for cybersecurity jobs, including information security analysts, individual contributors, and technical cybersecurity positions, is projected to increase by 31 percent over the next 10 years.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Infrastructure#Nfra#Flexshares Fund Focus#Stoxx Ltd#Congress#The Multi Asset Channel
etftrends.com

Bond ETF Strategies to Better Diversify Your Fixed Income Portfolio

Investors can use fixed income exchange traded funds to navigate these difficult times and access potentially attractive opportunities. In the recent webcast, Navigating Fixed Income: Where to Go with Volatile Rates and Low Yields, Brian McMullen, fixed income ETF strategist at Invesco, underscored the difficulties of finding attractive yields without taking on too much risk in today’s market environment where core bond valuations are now higher than pre-COVID levels.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Give This ETF a Look as Institutional Demand for Corporate Bonds Rises

Institutional investors like mutual funds and insurance companies are piling onto corporate bonds, causing yields to slide. Retail investors aren’t left in the cold and can get exposure with the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (VTC). “Yields on corporate bonds eased marginally in a week across tenors due...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Global Economic Uncertainty Leads to Greater Investment in Active Management

Performance in markets, fears of Delta’s global economic impact, and concerns over inflation have investors and advisors watching markets closely for any signs of what many view as an inevitable correction. Markets in the U.S. have outperformed consistently for so long that there is increasing worry of impending volatility and significant correction looming on the horizon.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

A Core Approach to Portfolio Diversification, Lower Volatility

The traditional 60/40 equities/bonds portfolio split may have seen better days, but some investors still crave a mix of stocks and bonds. With interest rates at rock bottom levels, how that mix is obtained matters, and those low yields underscore the potential benefits of strategies such as the WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX). The actively managed NTSX invests in large-cap domestic stocks and Treasury futures contracts.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
etftrends.com

As Congress Mulls Over Infrastructure Bill, Check Out This Energy ETF

While Congress continues to mull over the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, ETF investors shouldn’t miss out on the Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (RNRG). After successfully pushing through the Senate, the bill will now go up for vote in the House of Representatives. In the meantime, rather than place bets on several renewable energy stocks, RNRG can capture the move all at once.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dailyhodl.com

Solana Inflows Dwarf Bitcoin Investments As Institutions Diversify to Other Crypto Assets

High-performance blockchain Solana (SOL) is growing in popularity among cryptocurrency investors, threatening more established crypto asset investment products. According to digital asset management firm CoinShares, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap saw more inflows than Bitcoin and Ethereum during the week ending September 13th. During the period when the cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
hoosieragtoday.com

NCGA’s Push to Get Infrastructure Bill Passed Through the House

Details are expected this week for a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan. Many ag groups are waiting the House’s legislation, including the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA). “There’s some good wins in there for agriculture,” said Chris Edgington, first vice president of NCGA. “We’ve got some money for locks and dams and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ExecutiveBiz

Kratos Gets DOD Funding to Prototype Space Situational Awareness Infrastructure; Frank Backes Quoted

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has secured a $2.8 million Department of Defense funding for prototype development effort aimed at providing commanders with quick access to space-related situational awareness data. The San Diego, California-based company said it will prototype a system for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force’s Unified...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Diversified Energy closes $154M Tanos III acquisition

Birmingham-based Diversified Energy Co. PLC closed a $154 million acquisition in August, snagging upstream oil and gas assets in Louisiana and Texas. The assets, which produce about 14,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, came from Tanos Energy Holdings III LLC, according to a company news release. The acreage sits in the Cotton Valley and Haynesville regions, well outside of Diversified’s traditional core in Appalachia.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Infrastructure 2021: Delivering more sustainable and equitable infrastructure

By AVI SCHWARTZ & ALAN FALK OF DELOITTE TRANSACTIONS AND BUSINESS ANALYTICS LLP and JOSEPH D. PRICE OF DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP. After 13 grueling years of political debate, Congress passed a bill that enabled some of the largest infrastructure spending in U.S. history—an almost 20% increase over the annual federal public works budget.
CONSTRUCTION
etftrends.com

Keep an Eye on This Leveraged Homebuilder ETF

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) traders looking for a play this week may want to keep an eye on homebuilders using the Direxion Daily Homebuilders and Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL). A key mover for the ETF will be the month-over-month building permits data. Any noticeable strength should translate into gains for...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Potential Volatility Ahead Puts QLV in Focus

A non-volatile September could be paving the way for some larger market movements ahead, putting low-volatility ETFs like the FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV) in focus. “With September already acknowledged to be a seasonally weaker month for equities, stocks are now also anticipated to be entering a...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Investors Keep Turning to Active Fixed Income ETFs

Actively managed fixed income U.S. listed ETFs have gathered a 17% share of category net inflows thus far in 2021, despite active ETFs overall managing just 4% of industry assets. PIMCO manages three of the four active fixed income ETFs with the longest trading histories and recently expanded its lineup...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Watch This ETF As Corporate Loans Target Sustainability

Want the best corporate loan rates? You’d better have the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles in place, according to a Wall Street Journal article. More companies could be adding environmental and sustainability targets as part of their underwriting requirements to get the best possible interest rates on corporate loans. These sustainability-linked loans could become even more popular given the lack of global standards, the article noted.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Emerging Markets, ESG and Climate Change: One Simple Solution

Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, will moderate a discussion on:. How investors can profit from the global push to reduce carbon emissions. How technology, markets and consumer behavior all point to growth for decarbonization. A diversified investment strategy to capitalize on the growing climate awareness in the emerging markets.
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Pandemic Actually Boosted Case for International Equities

Obviously, the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic brought about a bear market for stocks. Fortunately, it was brief by historical standards. Of course, bear markets are challenging, and the pandemic is still lingering, but there may be some silver lining for investors to consider. Some of that positivity comes by way of international equities, long overlooked by many investors and now attractively valued relative to U.S. stocks.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy