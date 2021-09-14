Tuesday Two-Vehicle Collision in WP

West Plains, MO – A two vehicle accident happened during the Tuesday morning school rush in West Plains. The accident occurred around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of N. Howell Avenue and Jackie Garrett Drive. According to the driver of the white Chevrolet truck, he entered the intersection and was struck in the side by a black SUV. Traffic at this intersection as well as the St. Louis Street intersection on Jackie Garrett Drive is heavier during the morning traffic, with the heaviest traffic from 7-8 a.m and in the afternoon from 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.