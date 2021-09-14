CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Rockies vs Atlanta Braves 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies will visit the Atlanta Braves as Truist Park hosts both teams in MLB action, to open a three-game series this Tuesday. The Colorado Rockies are coming in with a 66-78 record after dominating last Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at 5-4. Second baseman Garrett Hampson belted a pair of home runs and a total of five RBIs, which boosted the Rockies to victory. Colorado currently ranks fourth in the National League West Division, trailing behind the San Francisco Giants by 27 ½ games at first place.

