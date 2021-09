Four Afghan refugees, members of the country's robotics team who fled to Mexico after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul last month, participated Sunday in a bike parade in the capital organized to welcome the women. Joined by dozens of other cyclists, the women rode to the Monument to the Revolution, in the center of Mexico City, for the event dubbed "Mexico embraces you." In the midst the Covid-19 pandemic, the team, made up of about 20 young women, who won a special award at the 2017 World Robotics Championship, created a new type of respirator made out of old car parts. "First of all, we want to thank Mexico government for making all these facilities for us," one of the team members, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, told AFP.

