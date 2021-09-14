Cincinnati Reds vs Pittsburgh Pirates 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Indians at Yankees—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians and New York Yankees to play under the total of nine runs. Starting for New York will be Gerrit Cole. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six straight starts. He has pitched well against the Yankees in his career. Eli Morgan to start for the Indians. Morgan has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his past eight starts. Past ten games Indians batting .134 against righthanders and Yankees .236. New York has gone under in four of five. Their bullpen past ten games ERA 3.66. New York 21st in run production and 22nd in hitting. Play Cleveland and New York under nine.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO