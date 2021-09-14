CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minister pledges Taliban govt won’t allow militant attacks

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s new foreign minister says the Taliban governing the country remain committed to not allowing militants to use their territory to launch attacks. But he refused to say when or if the country’s new rulers would create a more inclusive government. Amir Khan Mutaqi repeated several times during a news conference on Tuesday that other countries must not interfere in Afghanistan’s internal issues. Without other political factions and women serving in the government, the Taliban seem unlikely to win international recognition as the country’s legitimate leaders. And without such recognition, the Afghan state can’t tap its funds frozen abroad and is virtually bankrupt at a time of immense humanitarian need.

