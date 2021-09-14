Saginaw man charged with murder in woman’s fatal July 5 shooting
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman over Fourth of July weekend. Ramiro R. Garcia, 39, on Monday, Sept. 13, appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on single counts of open murder and felony firearm. Open murder contains both first- and second-degree murder, both of which are life offenses, though a second-degree conviction allows for the possibility of parole.www.mlive.com
