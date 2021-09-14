Saginaw man charged with murder in woman’s fatal July 5 shooting

SAGINAW, MI - A 62-year-old Saginaw woman was shot in the hand early Monday morning while sleeping, according to the Saginaw Police Department. A county alert went out just after 1:30 a.m. Monday regarding the shooting, located in the 2500 block of E Remington Street. Saginaw police were on the scene just after 2 a.m. The victim was shot at from outside of the house and struck in the hand, police said.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO