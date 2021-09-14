CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fukushima plant failed to probe cause of faulty filters

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Officials at Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant have acknowledged they neglected to investigate the cause of faulty exhaust filters that are key to preventing radioactive pollution, after being forced to replace them twice. Representatives of the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, made the revelation during a regular review of the Fukushima Daiichi plant at a meeting with Japanese regulatory authorities. Three reactors at the plant melted following a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011. TEPCO has been repeatedly criticized for coverups and delayed disclosures of problems at the plant. In February, it said two seismometers at one reactor had remained broken since last year and failed to collect data during a powerful earthquake.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

UK energy crisis: Govt in CO2 deal to avert food shortages

LONDON (AP) — The British government has agreed to give financial support to a U.S. firm that produces much of the country’s carbon dioxide. The move is designed to avert shortages of meat, poultry and packaged foods amid a crisis triggered by soaring energy costs. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Tuesday that the government would provide “limited financial support” for three weeks to CF Industries. The firm shut down its plants last week due to high natural gas prices. Carbon dioxide is used to stun animals before slaughter, preserve fruits and vegetables before packaging, and to put the fizz into carbonated beverages. The head of a food and beverage manufacturers’ group says shoppers could begin to notice shortages “in about 10 days.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wtmj.com

IAEA: Science key to Fukushima plant water release

TOKYO (AP) — Objective, science-based monitoring is the key to safely carrying out the planned release of treated but still radioactive water at Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, an International Atomic Energy Agency official said Thursday. A three-member IAEA team led by Lydie Evrard, head of the agency’s Department of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IBTimes

Beam, Bolt Flaws Caused Mexico Metro Crash, Probe Finds

An investigation into the Mexico City metro disaster that left 26 people dead concluded Tuesday that the buckling of beams and problems with bolts caused the elevated track to collapse. The accident, in which an overpass gave way on May 3, bringing a passenger train crashing down, has prompted angry...
TRAFFIC
KEYT

Spain’s new volcano attracts visitors, destroys banana crops

LA LAGUNA, Spain (AP) — A new volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma has drawn sightseers eager to take photos of glowing lava. Spain’s tourism minister says the government plans to incentivize “volcano tourism” and the active peak will be good for business. But local banana farmers and grape growers in La Palma are less thrilled by one of nature’s most astounding events unfolding so close to home. The eruption is destroying crops and threatening the groundwater on an island where farming is the main source of income. Bananas are particularly important to the local industry. Between 6,000 and 8,000 tons of bananas are shipped weekly from the island to the Spanish mainland and elsewhere in Europe.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fukushima#Electric Power#Plant#Associated Press Tokyo#Ap#Japanese
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
KEYT

UAE welcomes regional rivals at major natural gas conference

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Energy officials from Qatar and Turkey, two long-standing foes of the United Arab Emirates, have descended on Dubai along with hundreds of other executives. In a scene that would have been unthinkable just a year ago, the ministers shared a stage on Tuesday at the largest gas expo in the world and the industry’s first in-person conference since the pandemic began. It was the first such visit since the UAE and three other Arab states imposed an embargo on tiny Qatar in 2017. Also present was the deputy energy minister from Turkey, similarly at odds with the UAE over the Turkish government’s support for Islamist groups in the Middle East.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Tokyo, JP
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
natureworldnews.com

Russian Farmer Discovers Terrifying 'Rat King,' Believed to Signal 'Impending Plague'

A Russian farmer in Stavropol region had found a ratpack with intertwined tails, like an unexpected 'royal' visitor among the puddles of the so-called rat king. The five rodents bizarrely bound together struggled to scurry in different directions at a flooded watermelon field, whose tails had become so knotted together that they can't free themselves. This rare moment is more commonly known as a 'rat king' phenomenon.
WILDLIFE
Futurity

Scary weather to follow if jet stream keeps moving

Climate-caused disruptions to the North Atlantic jet stream are likely to have drastic weather-related consequences for societies on both sides of the Atlantic, research in Greenland indicates. New research provides insights into how the position and intensity of the North Atlantic jet stream has changed during the past 1,250 years....
ENVIRONMENT
weatherboy.com

Red Alert Issued for U.S. Volcano ; Explosions Imminent

While visuals from the new, destructive volcanic eruption on La Palma in the Canary Islands is captivating viewers from around the globe, a volcano closer to home in the U.S. is exploding with new activity too, prompting officials to raise a RED alert level. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts...
WORLD
Travel + Leisure

U.S. Extends Land Border Closure With Canada, Mexico Until Oct. 21

The United States has extended its land border closure with Canada and Mexico for non-essential travel until at least Oct. 21, according to White House officials. The closure, which has been in place since March 2020, and has been extended on a monthly basis since, comes as Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated U.S. tourists in August, allowing them to arrive by both land and air.
WORLD
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

ADB cuts Asia growth forecast on slow Covid vaccine rollout

The Asian Development Bank warned of "lasting scars" from the coronavirus pandemic as it cut its 2021 growth forecast for developing Asia on slow vaccination rates, surging infections and crippling lockdowns. A shortage of doses, which has hampered efforts to inoculate the vast region stretching from the Cook Islands in the Pacific to Kazakhstan in Central Asia, could worsen as evidence of waning vaccine protection increases demand for booster shots, the lender said Wednesday. The Philippines-based ADB forecast growth of 7.1 percent -- compared with its previous prediction in April of 7.3 percent and a slight contraction in 2020 -- but said the recovery "remains fragile". Vaccination rates have been uneven across the region, where less than a third of the population was fully protected against Covid-19 at the end of August, the lender said in an update of its flagship Asian Development Outlook.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pocketnow.com

US is considering banning Honor

According to some new reports, key security agencies in the US are debating whether to have Honor put on an export blacklist. The agencies are currently said to debate whether the company poses a threat to the US national security and whether it should be banned. Banning Honor could have a lot of negative impacts on the already bad US-China relationship.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy