Drake Unveils Six Alternate 'Certified Lover Boy' Album Covers

Lady Gaga is making sure that Love for Sale, her upcoming joint album with Tony Bennett, receives the celebration it deserves. On Monday (September 21), Mother Monster announced a global live stream concert, which will air from 21 different cities in the U.K., U.S., France, Prague, Barcelona and more on September 30. The show, which will also be available for viewers at home, will air from fan zones at affiliate Westfield locations and host special set-ups for fans. As per the event’s press release, the zones will "host fans in an intimate pop-up jazz theater" inspired by the album. Not only will attendees get to experience the concert on the big screen but they’ll also gain entry to an "exclusive experience that includes premium viewing of Lady Gaga's performance, food, beverages, and limited edition merchandise — all free of charge."

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO