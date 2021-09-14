CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Massive government relief passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic moved millions of Americans out of poverty last year, even as the official poverty rate increased slightly. That’s according to Census Bureau reports released Tuesday. The official poverty measure showed an increase of 1 percentage point in 2020, with 11.4% of Americans living in poverty, or more than 37 million people. It was the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines. But the Census Bureau’s supplemental measure of poverty, which takes into account government benefit programs and stimulus payments, showed that the share of people in poverty dropped significantly after the aid was factored in.

Additional SNAP benefits extended as more COVID-19 relief programs end

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Starting Thursday, 3SquaresVT, or SNAP benefit, households will receive an additional benefit as an extension to the federal coronavirus relief bill. This comes at a time in the pandemic when many COVID relief programs, like pandemic unemployment benefits, have ended. Now, the department is keeping a close...
COVID-19 Rent Relief Program Hits $1 Billion in Assistance

SACRAMENTO – California’s COVID-19 Rent Relief Program has assisted in over $1 billion in funding, meaning the money has either been paid or approved for payment and awaiting disbursement—and will assist over 74,000 additional households. More than $526 million of the $1 billion in rental and utility assistance has already been distributed to 44,432 low-income California households who suffered financial hardship because of the pandemic.
State of Minnesota opens new COVID-19 relief grant program

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program on Sept. 20. The program will award grants in the amounts of $10,000-$25,000 to Minnesotan-owned and operated businesses that can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant amounts will be determined based on the number of full-time equivalent employees. Businesses that are majority-owned by military veterans, women and people of color; employ 6 people or fewer; and/or did not receive previous assistance from other state relief programs will be prioritized in the selection process.
Pandemic Relief Programs Reduced Poverty, Census Finds

Hundreds of cars line up to receive emergency food aid from the Central Texas Food Bank in April 2020. | Vic Hinterlang / Shutterstock. According to the Census Bureau, last year’s pandemic assistance programs helped millions of Americans climb out of poverty, report Ben Casselman and Jeanna Smialek. "In the latest and most conclusive evidence that poverty fell because of the aid, the Census Bureau reported on Tuesday that 9.1 percent of Americans were living below the poverty line last year, down from 11.8 percent in 2019."
If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
New treatments for COVID-19 may stave off the worst effects of the virus

Even with three highly effective vaccines available in abundance throughout the country, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to cause a large number of new infections, particularly in states where vaccination rates remain low. What’s more, as schools and businesses reopen and the holiday season approaches, another rise in infections may be on the way. There is, however, some good news. Numerous medications, including fledgling and repurposed drugs, are accessible. For hospitalized COVID-19 patients, these new treatments, along with supportive care advances – such as placing some patients on their stomachs in a “prone position” – were helping bring down mortality...
COVID-19 In Maryland: 974 New Cases Reported, Positivity Increasing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 46 new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. Tuesday’s count of new deaths reflects Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s count. The state did new deaths since Saturday because of maintenance on the Vital Statistics Administration’s Electronic Death Registration System. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 4.44%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the...
Report: Births decline in pandemic may have turned corner

While there has been a decline in births in the U.S. during the pandemic, a new report released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau suggests the drop may have turned a corner last March as births started rebounding.The decline in births was most noticeable at the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021. In December 2020, births in the U.S. were down 7.7% from the previous year, and they were down 9.4% last January compared to the previous January.Births continued to be down 2.8% in February from the previous year, but in March births barely declined, only 0.15%, compared to...
"Those 45,000 deaths in 3 days that were covered up" — No evidence was found that thousands of people died from Covid-19 vaccine

The claim: Almost 45,000 people who got the COVID-19 vaccinations died in 72 hours. As America’s vaccination efforts push on, some opponents continue to spread unsubstantiated stories of vaccine dangers. Recent confusion has been fueled by claims made in a discredited lawsuit. On July 19, attorney Thomas Renz filed a...
