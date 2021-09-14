CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 7 days ago

The Tampa Bay Rays will go against the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action in Rogers Centre, CAN, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:07 PM (EDT). The Tampa Bay Rays are in exceptional form this season, dominating the American League with a record of 89-54. This year, the Tampa Bay Rays is a strong offensive team, ranking tenth in the league with a.748 OPS. They’ve been putting up good numbers this year, averaging 5.42 runs per game.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Rasmussen
thecomeback.com

The Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier picked up the Blue Jays’ data card on pitching to Tampa Bay hitters

Major League Baseball has had many strange incidents around sign-stealing over the years, from binoculars and telegraphs through dugout phones, Apple Watches, and trash cans. Monday’s Toronto Blue Jays-Tampa Bay Rays game had what appears to be an exceptionally funny case of literal sign-stealing, though. In the sixth inning, Rays’ outfielder Kevin Kiermaier went for home, slid, and was tagged out by Blue Jays’ catcher Alejandro Kirk. But after that, Kiermaier noticed a card lying in the dirt and picked it up. It turned out that was a card dropped by Kirk, and it had the Blue Jays’ plans for pitching to the Rays:
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 9/20/2021

Royals at Indians—MLB pick is Game 1 is Cleveland Indians. Starting for Cleveland is Tristan McKenzie. The righthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in five straight. Team is 4-1 in those games. He has dominated the Royals this year in his three starts allowing one earned run working 18 innings resulting in wins each game. Brady Singer to start for KC. He was pounded in his last start for six earned runs and five homers in 4 2/3rd innings in defeat to Minnesota. Royals have lost four of five. In that period Royals batting .230 with a bullpen ERA 4.10 and WHIP 1.50. Indians in this period batting .293 against righthanders. Play Cleveland in Game 1.
MLB
tonyspicks.com

Chicago White Sox vs Detroit Tigers 9/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (85-64) will take on the Detroit Tigers (72-78) in the opening of a three-game competition at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 6:40 PM ET. Chicago just defeated the Texas Rangers in a three-game battle after winning the opening and final contests over the weekend. The White Sox scored a total of 16 runs in beating the Rangers after an 8-0 shutout win in the opener on Friday, 1-2 defeat in Game 2 on Saturday, and a 7-2 triumph in the finale on Sunday. Last time out, starter Lucas Giolito lasted for 5.1 innings of work while giving away one earned run on six base hits with one walk granted and struck out four Texas hitters in picking up the win. Designated Hitter José Abreu and Center/Left Fielder Leury Garcia led the offense with one run scored on a double with two RBIs for the White Sox.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Toronto Blue Jays#The American League#The Boston Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Tampa Bay#The New York Yankees#Era#Major League Baseball#Bsun Mlb Odds
The Spun

Veteran MLB Catcher Announces He’s Retiring After Season

Washington Nationals catcher Alex Avila announced his retirement on Sunday, pending the completion of the 2021 season. Avila, the son of Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila, was a fifth-round pick of the Tigers in 2008. He made his debut with the club the following year and spent seven seasons in the Motor City.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
mediaite.com

WATCH: Pitcher Throws the Ultimate Blooper and Nearly Hits Himself with WORST Pitch in MLB History

Trailing the Oakland A’s 7-4 Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals brought in left-hander Jake Brentz to pitch the sixth inning. Brentz, who was celebrating his 27th birthday, got off to a strong start, opening the inning by getting A’s batter Starling Marte to swing and miss at the first pitch. But his second pitch – well that one was juuuuuust a bit outside. Technically it was inside on the righty hitter, but regardless, it wasn’t what the Royals catcher called for.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy