Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox (85-64) will take on the Detroit Tigers (72-78) in the opening of a three-game competition at Comerica Park in Detroit on Monday, September 20, 2021, at 6:40 PM ET. Chicago just defeated the Texas Rangers in a three-game battle after winning the opening and final contests over the weekend. The White Sox scored a total of 16 runs in beating the Rangers after an 8-0 shutout win in the opener on Friday, 1-2 defeat in Game 2 on Saturday, and a 7-2 triumph in the finale on Sunday. Last time out, starter Lucas Giolito lasted for 5.1 innings of work while giving away one earned run on six base hits with one walk granted and struck out four Texas hitters in picking up the win. Designated Hitter José Abreu and Center/Left Fielder Leury Garcia led the offense with one run scored on a double with two RBIs for the White Sox.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO