City Commission addresses more street construction concerns

The Hiawatha City Commission met Monday evening, revisiting the topic of the City Streets Sales Tax project, and concerns over the quality of the work performed. Engineer Jason Hoskinson of BG Consultants was present via Zoom to discuss concrete coring on Miami Street when the topic of rebar placement was brought up by Commissioner Brian Shefferd. The discussion centered around photos taken by Shefferd and others brought to the city by resident Richard Tesoriero, which appear to show rebar resting on gravel beneath the concrete, rather than midway through the pour.