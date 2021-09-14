Robert Irvine's Monday Cure Is The Wholesome Content You Need

Who doesn't love a good steak? From a tender T-bone to sliced skirt, to lesser-known cuts such as flat iron and rump cap, there is just something irresistible about a well-seasoned, well-cooked, juicy steak. As delicious as steak has the potential to be, cooking it can also be a process full of potential pitfalls — from undercooking to overcooking, to not letting the meat rest, and so many more. We love steak and we want to see it cooked to the best of its potential, which is why we've published guides to grilling steak, as well as information on popular cuts such as porterhouse and sirloin.

