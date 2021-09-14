CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Irvine's Monday Cure Is The Wholesome Content You Need

By Owen Duff
 7 days ago
Getting chin checked on Twitter by celebrity chef Robert Irvine isn't the worst way to start a Monday. Yet, it's pretty darn close. Sometime around midday yesterday, a Twitter follower of Robert Irvine, one of over 403,000, decided to have a go at the Food Network chef. Irvine had recently shared a recipe on Twitter for Cacio e Pepe, a Roman pasta dish (via Spoon Fork Bacon); he had pitched the recipe to his followers as a "cure" for a "case of the Mondays." A trouble-making Twitter follower, known as Collin, saw an opportunity and leapt at it. Addressing Irvine in a response tweet, he asked whether Irvine had, besides the pasta recipe, a cure for cases of "chronic Mondays."

Robert Irvine
John Kruk
