Balsa Model Flight Simulator - Official Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for the Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration. Doggo, Ramirez, and others are ready to hit the runway with the new Fortnite Balenciaga Fit Set. There are several new items in the Fortnite Item Shop inspired by luxury fashion house Balenciaga, including the Unchained Ramirez Outfit, Shady Doggo Outfit, Game Knight Outfit, and Fashion Banshee Outfit. A selection of Back Blings and Pickaxes have also arrived in the Fortnite store. If you're a fan of Shady Doggo's look, you may be surprised to hear that it's based on a real-life Fortnite x Balenciaga collection, arriving in Balenciaga stores and online from September 20, 2021. There are two free sprays up for grabs to celebrate the latest Fortnite collaboration event. From 10am ET/7am PT/3pm BST on September 21 to 10am ET/7am PT/3pm BST on September 28, complete Shady Doggo's quest to claim the sprays. The Fortnite x Balenciaga collaboration began on September 20, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO