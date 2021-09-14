CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balsa Model Flight Simulator - Official Trailer

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare to take flight in Balsa Model Flight Simulator. Following an open beta, developer Floating Origin Interactive has released the game in Steam Early Access. Build your dream aircraft with the in-game vehicle editor, and test your pilot abilities with its advanced physics-based flight model. Players that are up for a game of aerial paintball can even take advantage of its paintball dogfights, and play with friends thanks to its 16-player multiplayer support. Balsa Model Flight Simulator is now available on PC via Steam.

dsogaming.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update VI is now available for download

Microsoft has announced that World Update VI for Microsoft Flight Simulator is now available for download. In order to celebrate this launch, the team has also released a new trailer that you can find below. World Update VI adds new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps, and 3D cities for Germany,...
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

Flight Simulator not starting, working or playable on this device

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most hyped games of recent times. It has been loved and appreciated by gamers all around the globe, especially for its realistic environment. However, it has been reported that for some users Flight Simulator is not starting, working, or playable. Why won’t Microsoft...
VIDEO GAMES
winbuzzer.com

Microsoft Flight Simulator Delays Top Gun: Maverick Update Until 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator continues to wow gamers with its graphics and gameplay. Microsoft also keeps the game fresh by regularly sending out blockbuster updates. However, users will have to wait a little longer to get one anticipated update. Microsoft says the Top Gun: Maverick update has been pushed back until May 22, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Microsoft Flight simulator's 'Top Gun' expansion shifted

Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): The 'Top Gun' expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator has now been delayed to match the shifted release date of 'Top Gun: Maverick'. According to The Verge, Paramount announced earlier this month that it will be delaying the rest of its 2021 films, pushing 'Top Gun: Maverick' from its Thanksgiving weekend release date to May 27, 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Related
