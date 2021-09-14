Friendly Insurance News Daily
Morristown, N.J. (August 31, 2021) – Dennis M. Baez joins Berkley Construction Professional, a division of Berkley Alliance Managers, a Berkley Company, as a senior vice president of underwriting. He is responsible for underwriting primary and excess business within the retail and wholesale insurance communities, fostering strong broker relationships and achieving profitable growth for Berkley Construction Professional’s contractors’ and owners’ professional liability portfolio. “Dennis’ extensive experience at several global leaders in insurance broking will help us better understand the professional liability needs of our customers and enable us to develop…www.liveinsurancenews.com
Comments / 0