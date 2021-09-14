CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Inno: The Greater Baltimore tech ecosystem at a glance

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trying to navigate a city's tech ecosystem without a guide is akin to trying to navigate the city itself without a map or GPS. With so many new companies starting up and growing up in Greater Baltimore, and new local tech leaders emerging all the time, it can be tough to keep track. This "ecosystem at a glance" guide is meant to be a starting point for anyone who is new to the tech and startup space, or anyone who just needs a refresher. It details many of the businesses, people, investors, schools and organizations that make up the foundation of the region's innovation economy.

Baltimore Business Journal

Inno Under 25: Katie Solley, Eyedea Medical Inc.

Title: Co-founder and CEO, Eyedea Medical Inc. The vast majority of cases of corneal blindness are avoidable or treatable. The technology for reversing blindness exists, but conditions like lack of resources or lack of training cause millions of people worldwide to remain waiting for a transplant. It's a problem that struck Katie Solley as "unacceptable and pretty devastating."
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

Inno Under 25: Micky Wolf, Dent Education

Title: Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dent Education; and Co-Founder of Made@Dent. Micky Wolf works with some of Baltimore City's youngest entrepreneurs at Dent Education. The nonprofit venture aims to promote equity and empowerment among local, under-resourced high schoolers through programming focused around entrepreneurship, design thinking and maker skills like 3D printing.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

Inno Under 25: Michael Ogunsanya, MindStand Technologies

Title: CEO and Co-founder of MindStand Technologies. A team of young entrepreneurs, led by Michael Ogunsanya, is aiming to take on some major, top-of-mind societal and workplace issues with their technology company. MindStand Technologies was launched in 2019 with the focus of using artificial intelligence to help companies detect and...
BUSINESS
Baltimore Business Journal

COLLIERS ENGINEERING & DESIGN PARTNERS WITH BERGMANN

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. "Bergmann's geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services," explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. "They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience." "This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees," stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. "Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service." The addition of Bergmann's services to Colliers Engineering & Design's existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm's senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design's unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.
ROCHESTER, NY
Baltimore Business Journal

Welcome to Maryland Inno — your resource for a growing economy

Consider this your entry into the Maryland startup ecosystem. Why is the Baltimore Business Journal launching this new product? Though we have long covered the ins and outs of economic development, we wanted to take it up a notch. We're trying to find those stories of the fledgling companies — and even ideas — that could be the next big business opportunity for you and your business.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation's largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

