Cars

Tug Of War: Diesel Land Rover Defender Vs Tesla-Powered Defender

By Steven Loveday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a concept? Kudos to carwow for its latest video on YouTube. The publication takes a new diesel-powered Land Rover Defender and pits it against an older Land Rover Defender that's powered by a Tesla electric motor and battery pack. What's the best way to see if diesel or electric power prevails? An epic tug-of-war battle, of course.

Exclusive: Ford Mustang Mach-E Fast Charging Update Coming

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is expected to get a major over-the-air software update related to its fast charging capability as soon as this Winter. Darren Palmer, Ford General Manager Electric Vehicles, revealed a few interesting details during today's InsideEVs Podcast when he was asked by about the Mach-E issues and specific charging curve (see our analysis from March and April).
You Won't See It On TV: Tesla Owner Saves Driver Of Burning BMW X1

The mainstream media have accustomed the public with the idea that EVs are prone to catching fire, extensively covering every such event. But the truth is gas-powered vehicles are more likely to catch fire than EVs. For example, Tesla’s Vehicle Fire Data for 2012–2020 reveal that there has been about one vehicle fire for every 205 million miles traveled.
Ford Explores Purpose-Built Electric Police Vehicles

Ford has announced that as part of its more than $30 billion investment in electrification through 2025, it also is exploring all-electric, purpose-built law enforcement vehicles. The first step to start development on such EVs will be tests of police vehicles based on existing EVs, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Land Rover Defender Gets A Menacing Makeover

The new Land Rover Defender has been a considerable success. In the US, Land Rover has been struggling to keep up with demand for the off-roader. Land Rover also recently unveiled the new Defender Bond Edition to celebrate its appearance in 'No Time To Die.' With its blacked-out body, the Defender Bond Edition looks suitably villainous.
Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Revealed

Despite their reputation for poor reliability, Land Rover still has tons of ardent fans who are willing to deal with any repeating issues just to keep saying that they own a Land Rover. Misguided or not, you can’t say Land Rover fans aren’t loyal. For those outside of the “choir,” Land Rover is making moves to attract new customers.
8 Legendary Land Rovers

Inspired by the military Jeep, the first Land Rover was born in 1947 as an agricultural vehicle. It soon moved beyond use by farmers, and the Series and Defender models became the ultimate utility vehicle; while the Jeep became a lifestyle and recreation vehicle, the Land Rover started going global as the go-to vehicle for explorers and the UK's military. Its applications grew and have been used in just about every area a robust off-road vehicle can be, including aid work, firefighting, mountain rescue, medical response, and just for good old fun as a recreational vehicle. While Land Rover went upmarket, it never lost its off-roading and practical edge, and the Discovery, Freelander, and Range Rover models have been used in almost as many applications as the original line of utilitarian vehicles. Along the way, there have been some amazing Land Rovers created. These are just some of them.
Land Rover Plots Defender Expansion with LWB, High-End Models

Land Rover will expand the Defender nameplate into a family of vehicles, according to a report from Autocar. The first variant to arrive will be the 130, an extended-wheelbase version with eight seats that is due in 2022. An opulent range-topper is also expected by 2025, and will ride on...
Land Rover reportedly mulls Defender family with luxury range-topper and pickup

Land Rover looks to have plans to expand its Defender line into a family of models similar to what the automaker already does with the Range Rover line. The Defender line already includes the 90 and 110 body styles and will soon be expanded to include a stretched 130 body style boasting seating for eight (prototype shown below).
Land Rover Defender family to get all-new luxury flagship

Land Rover will expand the Defender line-up with a new Range Rover-based model. Land Rover will soon crown its Defender range with the largest 130 model – but it is already investigating plans to turn the Defender nameplate into a model range in its own right. Under consideration is a luxurious version based on the next Range Rover’s underpinnings, along with a pick-up based on the standard model – but plans for a smaller version based on the Discovery Sport have been axed.
GM to begin replacing defective batteries in Chevy Bolt EV

General Motors said Monday it has fixed the production flaws that created a fire hazard in the batteries for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, and will start replacing them next month. The fixes address a fire hazard that prompted a recall of more than 140,000 Bolts, and a warning to car owners not to park their vehicles in garages or leave them plugged in overnight. The company confirmed 13 fires involving the faulty batteries, a GM spokesman told AFP. The automaker said LG plants have resumed battery production and are adding capacity so "replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October."
4 Things To Know Before Having Your Electric Land Rover Defender Customized

The new Land Rover Defender is already a great 4×4 vehicle on its own, not to mention the fact that the new model has been reinvented and is now available as a plug-in hybrid, making it the most powerful and fuel-efficient Defender ever made. But, did you know that you...
AUTO CASEY: Land Rover Defender 90 is ready for today’s adventures

INDIANAPOLIS — The Land Rover Defender has always been ready for adventure, whether serving the British Army, trekking safaris across African Savanna, or just taking Cub Scouts camping at a state park. It’s the go-anywhere, do-anything legend. Of course, it was not the most refined beast of trail and travel, lending more of an upscale Jeep attitude than Range Rover. Capability is enhanced for the 2022 Defender, but so is comfort. We sample the two-door Defender 90 to find it’s ready for modern adventures.
Land Rover Discovery Sport review

Verdict: The SUV of choice for adventurous families. The Discovery Sport occupies the middle ground between the Range Rover Evoque and the full-size Land Rover Discovery. It’s one of the best-selling – and indeed best – vehicles in the Land Rover range. Unlike most of its rivals, the Discovery Sport...
Cupra Tavascan Sporty Electric Crossover Spied... As A VW ID.4

Believe it or not, this electric test vehicle, which is undeniably a Volkswagen ID.4, is actually a mule for the upcoming equivalent model from Cupra, the Tavascan. Our spies are adamant that this is not just an ID.4 conducting brake testing on public roads, and that it is indeed a very early look at an upcoming Spanish model due in 2023 - 2024.
Lucid Air Vs Tesla Model S: Range, Price, Efficiency Compared

The upcoming Lucid Air and Tesla Model S might not be the most direct competitors, since the Lucid targets the luxury segment while Tesla is more into higher-volume, although there is a strong rivalry between the two companies on the technology level. Let's take a look at the top-of-the-line electric...
EV Morning News: Nissan Picks Up The Pace, Plus More

We’re back for another installment of EV Morning! We had a great time last week covering the IAA Mobility show so this week we’re taking it easy on cars and looking at some other pretty interesting stories. Two-wheel news. First up is Zero Motorcycles. It was only back in July...
