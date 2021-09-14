Tug Of War: Diesel Land Rover Defender Vs Tesla-Powered Defender

Inspired by the military Jeep, the first Land Rover was born in 1947 as an agricultural vehicle. It soon moved beyond use by farmers, and the Series and Defender models became the ultimate utility vehicle; while the Jeep became a lifestyle and recreation vehicle, the Land Rover started going global as the go-to vehicle for explorers and the UK's military. Its applications grew and have been used in just about every area a robust off-road vehicle can be, including aid work, firefighting, mountain rescue, medical response, and just for good old fun as a recreational vehicle. While Land Rover went upmarket, it never lost its off-roading and practical edge, and the Discovery, Freelander, and Range Rover models have been used in almost as many applications as the original line of utilitarian vehicles. Along the way, there have been some amazing Land Rovers created. These are just some of them.

