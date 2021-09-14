CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Fate of California Gov. Gavin Newsom hangs on recall vote

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD, KATHLEEN RONAYNE
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYF12_0bvflAFD00
California Recall Newsom Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to volunteers in San Francisco, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Newsom is coming to an end. Voting concludes Tuesday in the rare, late-summer election that has emerged as a national battlefront on issues from COVID-19 restrictions to climate change. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu)

LONG BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — With Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fate at stake, Californians on Tuesday cast the last of the ballots that will decide whether he continues to lead them or if the nation’s most populous state veers in a more conservative direction amid anger over his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom, a Democrat who is leading in polls, is only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. He was elected in a landslide less than three years ago.

“I’m feeling good, as long as we can get out that vote," Newsom said after greeting volunteers in San Francisco hours before the polls closed.

A recall election has a less predictable dynamic than a regular election, he said.

“They designed this to catch us while we’re sleeping," Newsom said. "But I think you’ve seen in the early voting Democrats have been coming out strong, and I’m just humbled by that.”

The leading Republican candidate is conservative talk show host Larry Elder, who is seeking to become California’s first Black governor.

Newsom got a final push late Monday from President Joe Biden, who warned that the contest could shape the country’s direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change. The results also are likely to influence the 2022 midterm elections, when control of Congress will be in play again. The party that controls the White House historically loses seats in midterms.

Biden said the issues that defined the 2020 presidential race have been resurrected in California, with potentially disastrous results if Newsom is removed. Speaking to hundreds of cheering supporters during a twilight rally in the coastal city of Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, Biden referred to Elder as a “clone” of Trump.

“The eyes of the nation are on California,” he warned. The recall vote is “going to reverberate around the nation and ... around the world.”

Elder staged his capstone rally in nearby Orange County, where he urged supporters to reach out to friends and neighbors to vote. The GOP will need a heroic Election Day turnout to catch Democrats, who have been turning in mail ballots in larger numbers. Nearly 8.6 million of California’s 22 million voters already have cast mail-in ballots.

“Make sure you have your friends vote, vote, vote, and try and get 10 more friends to vote. And hit every call, make every call, knock on every door. We’re going to win this thing if we turn out the vote,” Elder said from a hotel ballroom in Costa Mesa.

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, called the election an opportunity to change course in a state where Democrats hold a nearly 2-to-1 advantage among registered voters. He cited homelessness, rising crime and the wildfire-driven closure of national parks, which he said was due to “forest mismanagement.”

“And you want to reward that?” McCarthy said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends.

In 2003, Californians removed Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger. The “Terminator" actor won re-election in 2006, the last time a GOP candidate won statewide office in California.

This recall was fueled largely by anger over Newsom's actions during the pandemic, which included imposing the nation's first statewide shutdown order. Critics said he was heavy handed, shuttering businesses and keeping children out of classrooms for longer than necessary. Newsom said his actions saved lives.

“I am angry. It should be a freedom of choice. What is this? A dictatorship?" asked Janet Webb, a 69-year-old Lafayette resident who voted for Elder.

She said squabbles over Newsom's handling of the pandemic have split her family and friends and may prompt her to move out of state.

“I can’t live here like this if they’re going to force everyone to get a vaccine," Webb said.

California voters have just two questions on Tuesday's ballot: Should Newsom stay in office? And if not, who should replace him? There are 46 replacement candidates to choose from.

If a majority of voters approve Newsom's removal, the candidate who gets the most votes on the second question becomes governor. If voters keep Newsom, the results on the second question are irrelevant.

Briana Mendoza, 30, said the last thing California needs is more turmoil. She voted to keep Newsom.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic. Why would we recall the governor who has been really trying to curb the spread of the virus?” the San Diego social worker said.

Mendoza does not believe Newsom brought the recall upon himself by attending a birthday party at an upscale Napa Valley restaurant last fall in violation of his own administration’s coronavirus rules. Instead, she thinks the effort to unseat him is a backlash by a small minority of Republicans in a firmly Democratic state.

“We don’t want Elder in office,” she said. "This is ridiculous. We just got Trump out. We don’t want a Trump puppet.”

Beyond Elder, other prominent Republicans in the race include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and businessman John Cox. The best-known Democrat is Kevin Paffrath, a financial adviser with a large YouTube following.

How California votes could determine how aggressively Democrats campaign on COVID-19 restrictions that many Republicans have decried as unnecessary and overly burdensome.

Newsom’s ouster would be a stunning rebuke in California, where the Democratic Party controls every statewide office and dominates the Legislature and the congressional delegation.

His advisers expressed increasing confidence that the governor would survive the effort to drive him out more than a year before the end of his first term. The campaign had 25,000 volunteers on the streets over the weekend and has sent 31 million text messages to voters.

Republicans have criticized him relentlessly for high taxes and housing prices that are out of reach for many in the working class.

In recent days, Elder suggested the results of the recall election could be skewed by unspecified “shenanigans,” echoing Trump’s baseless claims of voting fraud in his 2020 race with Biden.

There has been no confirmed evidence of widespread fraud. Elder's campaign website has linked to a "Stop CA Fraud" site where people can sign a petition demanding a special legislative session to investigate the "twisted results," well before any results were announced.

Newsom said he would accept the election results and urged Elder and others to do the same. “As an American, I’m ashamed. I’m disgusted by it. Stop. Grow up. These people literally are vandalizing our democracy and trust in our institutions," he said.

Asked to provide evidence of any suspicious voting activity, Elder spokeswoman Ying Ma said the campaign wants “every proper vote to be counted” and “whatever shenanigans there are will not stand in the way of him becoming the next governor.”

___

Ronayne reported from Sacramento. Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe contributed from Long Beach, Julie Watson from San Diego, Jocelyn Gecker from Lafayette and Don Thompson from Roseville, California.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Briana Mendoza does not think Newsom's meal at an upscale restaurant led to recall effort.

___

Catch up with AP's recall coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/california-recall

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Oregon redistricting talks adjourn early over COVID case

One day after the Democratic speaker of the Oregon House rescinded a power-sharing deal she made with Republicans to redraw political maps — and as questions lingered whether GOP lawmakers would show up to work at the Capitol — legislators were sent home Tuesday following reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the building.
OREGON STATE
WOKV

In shift, DHS head says images from border 'horrified' him

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Photos and video of a Border Patrol agent on horseback using his long leather reins to lash at Haitian migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border prompted expressions of outrage Tuesday from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who sought to explain away the action a day earlier during a visit to South Texas.
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

US govt to probe Zoom's $14.7B Five9 deal for natsec risks

A U.S. government committee that reviews foreign investment in telecom is probing videoconferencing company Zoom's $14.7 billion deal for cloud call center company Five9. In an August filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the Justice Department, which chairs the committee, said it would review the deal “to determine whether this application poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States.” The Justice Department “believes that such risk may be raised by the foreign participation (including the foreign relationships and ownership) associated with the application.” The Wall Street Journal first reported the probe.
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US

DEL RIO, Texas — (AP) — Many Haitian migrants camped in a small Texas border town are being released in the United States, two U.S. officials said, undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion. Haitians have been freed on a “very, very...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
City
Roseville, CA
WOKV

Biden promises 'relentless diplomacy' to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world's nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking "a new Cold War" with China.
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

The Latest: Wyoming'sgov. sends Guard to help at hospitals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s governor has activated the Wyoming National Guard to provide temporary assistance to hospitals that are dealing with a surge of patients with COVID-19. Gov. Mark Gordon activated 95 soldiers and airmen Tuesday to serve at 24 sites in 17 Wyoming cities. The Guard members will help...
WYOMING STATE
WOKV

Mexico buses, flies Haitians from remote area on US border

CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico — (AP) — Mexico has begun busing and flying Haitian migrants away from the U.S. border, authorities said Tuesday, signaling a new level of support for the United States as a giant refugee camp in a small Texas border town presented President Joe Biden with a humanitarian and increasingly political challenge.
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

Rikers Island should close, say 4 House Democrats from NY

NEW YORK — (AP) — Four members of Congress from New York demanded the release of inmates and closure of New York City's troubled Rikers Island jail complex after another inmate was reported dead at the facility. Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Jamaal Bowman and Nydia Velázquez called conditions...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Caitlyn Jenner
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kevin Faulconer
Person
Gavin Newsom
WOKV

Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, gets 6 years in corruption case

BOSTON — (AP) — A former Massachusetts mayor, once a rising Democratic star after being elected at just 23 years old, was sentenced to six years in prison on Tuesday after being convicted of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses that wanted to operate in his city.
BOSTON, MA
WOKV

Activision confirms SEC probe into discrimination allegation

Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most high-profile video game companies, confirmed a regulatory probe and said it is working to address complaints of workplace discrimination. The Santa Monica, California, company said Tuesday that it is complying with a recent Securities and Exchange Commission subpoena sent to current and former...
SANTA MONICA, CA
WOKV

The Latest: Chinese city shuts down over new outbreak worry

BEIJING — Officials in the northeast China city of Harbin say national level health officials have been sent to the city to deal with what may be a coronavirus outbreak. The city of 9.5 million people reported three infection cases Wednesday, a day after discovering a first case of community transmission.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Voting Fraud#Early Voting#Californians#Democrats#Congress#The White House#Gop#Fox News Channel#Democratic#Republicans
WOKV

'Dose of hope': Biden pushing rich nations to share vaccine

President Joe Biden is set to push well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under control around the world, as world leaders, aid groups and global health organizations sound the alarm about the slow pace of global vaccinations. Biden is convening a virtual vaccine summit on Wednesday,...
HEALTH
WOKV

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

'The world must wake up': Tasks daunting as UN meeting opens

NEW YORK — (AP) — In person and on screen, world leaders returned to the United Nations' foremost gathering for the first time in the pandemic era on Tuesday with a formidable, diplomacy-packed agenda and a sharply worded warning from the international organization's leader: “We face the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetime.”
WORLD
WOKV

Deported Haitians try to rush back into plane amid anger

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Dozens of migrants upset about being deported to Haiti from the U.S. clashed with authorities while trying to rush back into a plane that landed Tuesday afternoon in Port-au-Prince. A security guard closed the plane door just in time as some deportees began throwing shoes...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WOKV

Racism, climate and divisions top UN agenda as leaders meet

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Racism, the climate crisis and the world’s worsening divisions will take center stage at the United Nations on Wednesday, a day after the U.N. chief issued a grim warning that “we are on the edge of an abyss.”. For the first time since the COVID-19...
SOCIETY
WOKV

FL. Gov. appoints Dr. Joseph Ladapo as state surgeon general

Jacksonville FL — On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Dr. Joseph Ladapo would be nominated as the next Florida Surgeon General. According to the governor’s office, Dr. Ladapo was recently granted a professorship at the UF College of Medicine and he also holds an MD from Harvard Medical School among other academic accomplishments.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

China's Xi, like Biden hours earlier, turns to calm language

NEW YORK — (AP) — Choosing calm language as tensions with the United States grow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his nation's longtime policy of multilateralism on Tuesday, telling world leaders at the United Nations that disputes among countries “need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation." His remarks came...
FOREIGN POLICY
WOKV

China, US unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. That came hours after U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid to poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024 so those countries could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts. That puts rich nations close to within reach of its long-promised but not realized goal of $100 billion a year in climate help for developing nations.
U.S. POLITICS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy