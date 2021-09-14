National Arts in Education Week Coming Sept. 12-18; Learn How Arts Education is Impacting Arizona Students

The arts are a critical part of a student’s development and overall education, so much so that Congress has designated a week in September to emphasize their importance. National Arts in Education Week is a national celebration recognizing the transformative power of the arts in education. Passed by Congress in 2010, House Resolution 275 designates the week that follows the second Sunday of September as National Arts in Education Week. The celebration is intended to bring attention to the cause of arts education for elected officials and educational decision makers across the country and to support equitable access to the arts for all learners.