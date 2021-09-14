CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Hubble Images of a Supernova -May Help Solve Known Unknowns of the Universe

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn enormous amount of gravity from a cluster of distant galaxies causes space to curve so much that light from more distant galaxies is bent. This “gravitational lensing” effect has allowed University of Copenhagen astronomers to observe the same exploding star –SN Requiem–in three different places in the heavens, and may help solve the mystery of cosmic expansion and reveal the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

