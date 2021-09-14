CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore cyber exec is finding balance, excitement in growing another tech business

By Morgan Eichensehr
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tina Williams-Koroma is still figuring out how to best balance her time and responsibilities between leading a cybersecurity consulting firm full time, and taking care of two new babies — one, a three-and-a-half-month-old human, and the other, a fledgling cyber startup. It’s daunting at times, Williams-Koroma said, but a recurring...

