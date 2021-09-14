Baltimore cyber exec is finding balance, excitement in growing another tech business

Colliers Engineering & Design, a national multi-discipline engineering design firm, is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement to partner with Bergmann, of Rochester, New York. Bergmann is an award-winning architectural and engineering firm that offers full service building, planning and design capabilities. “Bergmann’s geographic reach complements our existing national footprint and will help us scale-up our existing services,” explained Kevin L. Haney, PE, President and CEO of Colliers Engineering & Design. “They will also provide us with several new services and building design capabilities that can be leveraged across our entire client network providing large project and design-build experience.” “This unique partnership supports our focus on continued growth for our clients, partners and employees,” stated Pietro V. Giovenco, PE, President and CEO of Bergmann. “Together with Colliers Engineering & Design we bring to the market a depth of expertise and portfolio of capabilities that will serve increased demand across the nation. All with a shared focus on excellence and the highest quality of service.” The addition of Bergmann’s services to Colliers Engineering & Design’s existing service lines promises to create a dynamic and positive environment, positioning both entities to better serve their clients with more comprehensive services and continue growth opportunities within the A/E industry. This agreement maintains the firm’s senior leadership as significant shareholders of the business under Colliers Engineering & Design’s unique partnership model and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. About Colliers Engineering & Design Colliers Engineering & Design is a trusted provider of multi-discipline engineering, design and consulting services to public and private sector clients. Headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey with a network of offices throughout the United States, we specialize in providing a comprehensive suite of services including Civil/Site, Transportation, Governmental, Survey/Geospatial, Infrastructure, Geotechnical/Environmental, Telecommunications, Utilities/Energy, and Project Management. Our talented professionals utilize the most advanced technologies to deliver customized solutions for our clients. Learn more at www.colliersengineering.com. About Colliers Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO