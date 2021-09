An amazing rescue by an NJ state trooper is going viral on social media, and for a good reason, too. Kudos to the trooper featured in the viral video. Without him, a little boy and his two dogs may not be alive today. That's no exaggeration. State Trooper Jamarr Morris is being praised as a hero for what he did to make sure a little boy whose dogs got loose on the Garden State Parkway made it out of that situation safe.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO