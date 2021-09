All children aged 12 to 15 in England will be offered one dose of Covid-19 vaccine as early as next week, ministers have confirmed, hours after the UK’s chief medical officers said the jab would help reduce disruption to education.Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said three million eligible teenagers will be offered a first Pfizer jab as soon as possible as part of in-school vaccination services, and that children will be able to overrule parents who do not want them to get the jab if they are deemed “competent”.The issue of consent drew anger from backbench Tory MPs, with one even...

