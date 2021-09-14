Ellington residents approve ordinance establishing special revenue fund

ELLINGTON — Residents unanimously adopted the Board of Selectmen’s revised proposed ordinance establishing the town’s American Rescue Plan Act special revenue fund during a special town meeting Monday.

WHAT: Residents at an Ellington town meeting unanimously approved an ordinance establishing a special revenue fund for American Rescue Plan Act money.

AMOUNT: Ellington received $2,436,709 of its $4,873,418 allotment in June and expects the second half in May 2022.

The ordinance states the following: the special revenue fund will be in the custody of Ellington’s financial officer; the selectmen will seek advice and recommendations from the Board of Finance prior to appropriating any of the money; and when the selectmen are considering expenditures of more than $100,000, they will call a town meeting where residents will vote on the matter.

Residents approved the ordinance in a vote of 36-0, with some voting in person at Town Hall during the town meeting and others giving their approval via a webinar that was streaming the meeting online.

The selectmen revised their original proposed ordinance to include the Finance Board and holding a town meeting as part of the decision-making process in how to spend Ellington’s $4,873,418 in special revenue funds.

Only one resident spoke during the eight-minute public hearing that took place before the town meeting Monday.

After First Selectwoman Lori Spielman announced that the public hearing was being held for comments on establishing the special revenue fund, Beverly Russo questioned why residents couldn’t talk about their ideas on how the money could be spent.

“It doesn’t sound like you’re following the spirit of this program of being open and transparent,” Russo said.

In a prior public hearing held on Aug. 9, which had to do with the selectmen’s original proposed ordinance, more than 30 residents spoke about their ideas for allocating the money, including Russo.

On Monday, Russo said she had heard at the Aug. 9 public hearing that the relief funds would be spent on sewers. At that public hearing, the selectmen said sewers was one of the possible uses toward which the town could allocate the money.

“I’ve done a lot of research on the American Rescue Plan Act, and there are so many other things the money could be spent on,” Russo said on Monday.

“You’re supposed to be very transparent about this,” she said, adding that a good thing for the selectmen to do would be to establish a website that would explain where the special revenue funds will go.

Spielman has informed all town department heads to provide the selectmen with their recommendations for how the special revenue funds might be used. She advised Russo that she was jumping ahead of herself, and that there would be plenty of opportunities for residents to comment on how the special revenue funds might be spent.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law by President Joe Biden in March and also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, stipulates that its funding may not be used for tax cuts or to support public pension plans.

Per guidelines set by the U.S. Treasury Department and the state of Connecticut, the funds can be used to address economic impacts that the town experienced in the COVID-19 crisis, ands to further capital improvement and infrastructure projects.

The five categories of eligible uses for the funds are supporting public response to COVID-19, addressing negative economic response s of the virus, addressing Broadband infrastructure, investing in water and sewer projects, and replacing loss of revenue.

Town officials have until December 2024 to decide where the money will go and until December 2026 to spend it. They were required to establish the special revenue fund by the end of October.