SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Tony-award nominated musical ‘Come From Away’ is coming to the Van Wezel Performing arts and tickets go on sale Saturday, Sept. 11. The play is the story of the town of Gander in Newfoundland and 7,000 airline passengers who became stranded after the 9/11 attacks grounded all air traffic for days. The residents of the small town pooled their resources together to make total strangers as comfortable as they could be.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO