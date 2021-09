As a kid, I was a golf nerd. I pored over the scores and prize-money lists in newspapers and golf magazines. The Internet only expanded my nerdiness. After I finished college my dad and I took annual trips to caddie on a mini-tour. I became friends with some of the players, and it led to other caddieing opportunities on the now Korn Ferry Tour and at Monday qualifiers. I love seeing what the players go through—the sacrifice they make to chase their dreams is astounding. Three years ago I started @acaseofthegolf1 on Twitter to tell those stories, and I’m lucky to have turned it into a living at The Fire Pit Collective. At age 44, I’m living my dream. When Golf Digest asked me to share some of my favorite Monday-qualifier moments from covering them the past three years, I was happy to oblige. I hope you enjoy them. —R.F. (Photos by Mark Davis)

GOLF ・ 7 DAYS AGO