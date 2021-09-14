CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate fall at the Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival

By Elkin Tribune
Elkin Tribune
 8 days ago

The annual Yadkin Valley Pumpkin Festival will return this year Saturday, Sept. 25 with a slate of activities for all ages. The festivities begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with the Annual Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off at The Heritage Center on the corner of Bridge and Standard Street. There will be pumpkins and watermelon from growers located all over the East Coast. Some will weigh-in at an excess of 1,000 lbs with hopes of placing in the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth top ten.

