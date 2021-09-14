CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardware Classics: Nintendo GameCube

By Gavin Lane
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of the GameCube's 20th birthday, we're republishing this look back at Nintendo’s little box of tricks... In many ways, the GameCube was a console out of time, arguably arriving too late (or perhaps too early) to realise its true potential. We can look back now and appreciate its quirks, admire its design and excellent software library, and lust after the variants that never made it to western shores, but in the early 2000s it was a big, defiantly colourful block with a chunky handle at a time when sleek multimedia units were all the rage. It was a square peg in the round hole, an embarrassingly sore thumb that stood out against the laser-targeted ‘cool’ of the competition. It’s not by accident that the decade-long period straddling the millennium is looked back on as the ‘PlayStation generation’.

thenerdstash.com

Deathloop: Is it Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Deathloop is fast approaching, with the release only six days away now. Soon, players will run and gun as Colt as he attempts to take on eight key targets within a single time loop, all while attempting to stop a rival assassin from taking him out too. With a lot of strange shenanigans and interesting story content afoot, there’s sure to be plenty to look forward to in the Dishonored developer’s latest outing. While many of you are ecstatic, you may be wondering if there’s a chance that Deathloop is coming to Nintendo Switch. If you’re wondering that yourself, we’re here to answer that question for you!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Switch Online

And we’ve been busy daydreaming about all the classic games we might be able to play again — and all the ones we won’t too. The record-shattering dominance of Nintendo’s legendary Game Boy line of handhelds allowed developers' imaginations to run riot, concocting strange new ideas… and equally odd cartridges to go with them.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Get a handle on GameCube history with its very own Smash Ultimate Spirit Board event

Ah, the GameCube Nintendo… a console that managed to revive Metroid, bring the world Pikmin, and sell you cel-shaded Zelda. The purple lunchbox is one of Nintendo’s most beloved systems, and with good reason in the context of Super Smash Bros. After all, would the series be as hypeworthy if not for Melee? As we near the console’s 20th anniversary, Smash Ultimate is paying tribute pretty much the only way it knows how – in Spirit.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Revisiting WrestleMania XIX for Nintendo Gamecube

WWE No Mercy is the universal poster child for how a wrestling game should look and feel. When it was released on the Nintendo 64, it was assumed that Nintendo had the golden goose for wrestling games. Yuke’s and THQ promised that the GameCube would have the best successors to No Mercy. WrestleMania X8 and WrestleMania XIX was Yuke’s first two offerings on the Gamecube.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best Weird Nintendo Experiences

Nintendo is one of the most successful video game companies of all time, and much of its success comes from taking creative risks. Those often pay off in big ways, like with the Wii and the Switch, and others… not so much. Nintendo has created tons of its own weird experiences and devices over the years, and the best weird Nintendo experiences have also come via third-party companies making devices that work with the system. We've rounded up 15 of them, ranging from unique and creative add-ons to pieces of plastic that just had us scratching our heads.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

NIS America announces Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2 for Nintendo Switch and PC, including Makai Kindgom and ZHP

NIS America has announced Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2, a dual-pack for Nintendo Switch set to release in Spring 2022 that includes two classic NIS RPGs: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound & ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman. Both titles are also set to release on PC via Steam individually, and the store pages for both Makai Kingdom and ZHP are now open.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

Nintendo GameCube Video Game Console Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Here’s a Custom Portable Version

The Nintendo GameCube was first released in Japan on September 14, 2001, and it celebrates its 20th anniversary today. This was Nintendo’s sixth-generation of home video game consoles and successor to the Nintendo 64. It went head to head with the Sony’s PlayStation 2 and Microsoft’s Xbox at the time, with the GameCube controller standing out the most as well as extensive software library. Read more to see how one gamer created a custom portable version that can be taken anywhere.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Metroid Prime developer reveals intense crunch on Nintendo classic

A former Retro Studios developer has recalled the intense period of crunch he experienced before the launch of Metroid Prime. Speaking on the Kiwi Talkz podcast (thanks, IGN), former senior game designer Mike Wikan recalled occasions back in 2002 where he had just one hour of sleep over a 48-hour shift.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

The GameCube at 20: remembering the invigorating boundaries of Nintendo's magic box

My first GameCube didn't work. When I picked it up from the store and brought it home, when I sorted out the wires and plugged it in and turned it on? It just sat there and did nothing. Actually, okay, it did one thing: it made a swift clicking noise, as if there was clockwork inside it and the clockwork was broken but still spinning and chugging anyway. This broken thing had personality; it was a stubborn box. I took it back and got a replacement and that one worked fine, but I still think of that first GameCube of mine, the clockwork GameCube that couldn't be a GameCube, but that still seemed to want to be something at least.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Nintendo Celebrates 20 Years Of GameCube In New Smash Bros. Event

At a glance, you might think this week's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event is about "forgotten games" but no, it's actually celebrating the Nintendo GameCube. Next week marks the 20 year anniversary of its original launch in Japan. As part of this event, all sorts of spirits tied to this...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Happy 20th Birthday, GameCube!

On this day 20 years ago, Nintendo’s GameCube made its debut in the gaming landscape!. Indeed, 14 September 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the blocky console. Known best for its striking purple appearance, the system launched with the fan-favorite Luigi’s Mansion – which saw the jittery Luigi in the limelight for once, as he explored a spooky mansion to save Mario.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Anniversary: Goodness Me, Is The GameCube Really 20 Years Old?

You know how it is. One minute you're a youthful, exuberant 20-something, looking forward to being unleashed into the world and making your way; forging new relationships, getting a job, perhaps renting your first home. Your whole life is ahead of you! Then – BOOM – you're suddenly past 40, the last two decades have been a blur and to make matters worse, some crazy person on the internet tells you that the Nintendo GameCube is 20 years old.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

20 Years Later: The Nintendo GameCube Is The Sixth Generation’s Unexpected Champion

20 years ago on September 14th, 2001, the GameCube launched in Japan as a struggling Nintendo stepped foot into a new generation. At the time of its release, Sony was dominating the competition as PlayStation’s rise to the top was imminent. The PlayStation 2 flaunted multimedia selling points its rivals lacked, Microsoft was just establishing the Xbox brand’s foundation, and Sega’s pedestal was on the brink of collapse. By the end of its lifespan, the GameCube may have been obliterated by its main competitor’s popularity, but in retrospect, it was arguably the unexpected champion of the sixth generation of consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Nintendo Switch Tops NPD Hardware Charts in August, PS5 Leads in Dollar Slaes

The NPD Group has revealed its video game hardware and software sales for the United States in August 2021. As noted on ResetEra, dollar sales on hardware hit $329 million, which is up by 45 percent compared to August 2020 and marks the highest total for the month since 2008 (which hit $395 million). In terms of unit sales, the Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform for the month and year-to-date.
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Why I Love the GameCube

The Nintendo GameCube turns 20 this month and it’s hard to believe that it’s been that long. The GameCube was my first console: a tiny silver box that came bundled with Metroid Prime, a controller (but no Memory Card!), and an entire childhood worth of afternoons curled up with some of gaming’s greatest classics. F-Zero GX, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Sunshine, Luigi’s Mansion, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue, Star Fox: Assault, The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition, and Metroid Prime molded my burgeoning perception of gaming and made me realize how powerful gaming is as an interactive medium.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

GameCube celebrates 20 years of experiences, games and indelible memories

Nintendo 64 has some of the best video games ever. Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time marked a before and after in the industry, but the console started a downward curve in terms of hardware sales. Before the Wii revolutionized the market, the GameCube was another hard drink for those in Kyoto, who failed to take flight against PlayStation 2 and Xbox. And yet the console is considered one of the best of Nintendo. Two decades have passed since its launch, on September 14, 2001 in Japanese territory. Twenty years of games, twenty years of experiences, twenty years of an unforgettable machine.
VIDEO GAMES

