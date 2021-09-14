Amazon Looking to Hire 125K More Employees, $18+ Per Hour Average Salary
Amazon is looking to fill an additional 125,000 local jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs currently open within the company. Amazon is in competition in a workforce that is desperate for employees to fill positions. The company is looking to fill transportation and fulfillment roles by offering an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.www.allaboutarizonanews.com
