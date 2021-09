Beekman's boosters on this board should be grateful that CTB is willing to play them side-by-side. Otherwise Beekman would only be getting 10 mpg instead of 30. This quote from the Athletic sums it up nicely: "To underscore how much defenses were willing to let Beekman beat them: He was unguarded on 84 percent of his jumpers, and he still only made 25 percent of those."

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO