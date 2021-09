Highlights: The Yellow Jackets took the Vikings to a fifth tie breaker game and prevailed, 19-25, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8. Senior Anna Morton led Bartow with 12 kills, four blocksa nd 11 digs. Gracie Gibbs added seven blocks and 10 kills, Kadence Landry had three blocks and nine kills, Hannah Kazmir picked up six aces and Ellis Saunders added 14 digs. Junior Autumn Ousley led in digs with 19. For the Vikings, seniors Maxcey Chaney led 11 kills and Cheney Curls had 14 digs. Emerson Valenti had five blocks. Emerson Valenti picked up four aces.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO