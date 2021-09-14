Lots of possibilities, but I wouldn't dismiss Shedrick just yet...

And I have no idea about the possible contributions Murray and Milicic might make. Also, Franklin still has two years (or, three) of eligibility. Even Gardner could have two more years. And, this may be just me, but I still harbor high hopes for what McCorkle might do (over the last half of the season, he was 100% from behind the arc. Admittedly only two attempts, but...). Lot's of opportunities for some "mix & match" exercises. Go 'Hoos!!!