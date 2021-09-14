CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lots of possibilities, but I wouldn't dismiss Shedrick just yet...

And I have no idea about the possible contributions Murray and Milicic might make. Also, Franklin still has two years (or, three) of eligibility. Even Gardner could have two more years. And, this may be just me, but I still harbor high hopes for what McCorkle might do (over the last half of the season, he was 100% from behind the arc. Admittedly only two attempts, but...). Lot's of opportunities for some "mix & match" exercises. Go 'Hoos!!!

I wouldn't even call him an atrocious 2FG shooter for a PG

45% isn't great but it is within reason considering the volume and the level of difficulty. Ty only shot 47% from 2 as a junior on similar volume. Beekman shoots about the same on much lower volume, which is pretty pathetic for a top 25-ish starting guard.
I wouldn't.

Saw a video with Justin Anderson and Jerome's dad where JA gave him some ribbing about height. Kihei did not look impressed at all.
I wouldn't change a thing the way this defense is playing right now.

I wouldn't change a thing the way this defense is playing right now. ** -- fishbowlwahoo 09/14/2021 08:26AM. Yup. If we play the line against UNC the way we have the past two games... -- The Hook 09/14/2021 07:42AM. We blitz when we should. D will be more aggressive this...
I remain steadfast in my thoughts on Shedrick

He is going to be the most improved player on this roster. He ooozes potential. He wont be as springy as Mamadi or move as well as Akil but he does those things well and has a frame to be quite a bit bigger/stronger and he is more skilled IMO.
I'd have to include George Canale

He was a Hokie, but I can't hold that against him. I remember taking Geometry in Mrs Pack's class with him. Nice guy and he was a hell of a ballplayer. Baseball was one of our few strong teams in the mid 80s.
Stud LB. I think our D could use him this weekend

His father’s got a classic OL’s body. Surprised to see that the son’s a WR ** -- Williamsburg Wahoo 09/21/2021 6:27PM. Stud LB. I think our D could use him this weekend ** -- Mg234 09/21/2021 6:30PM. Give him one of those jerseys with a number but no nameplate! **...
