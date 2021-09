The Knoxville Football Squad, still searching for its first win of the season, will return to Ken Locke Stadium to take on Carlisle. The Panthers have struggled offensively at completing drives and that is something that was a point of emphasis this week leading up to tonight’s contest. The Panthers will be playing a Carlisle squad that is also uncharacteristically 0-2 on the season. However, the Wildcats have played Winterset and Lewis Central in respective weeks, two teams that hope to make deep playoff runs in their classes. Panthers Coach Eric Kellar tells KNIA/KRLS Sports not only does his team need to complete drives, it also needs to prevent Carlisle from completing its own.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO