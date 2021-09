David Washington – Bonner-Prendie – Sr. – TE Yes, the title of this honor is Offensive Player of the Week, but Washington had his paws all over each phase of football in the Friars’ dramatic, 12-7, win over Roman Friday afternoon. With 37 seconds left in the game, Washington hauled in a 9-yard, third-down pass from QB Shane Mulholland for the game-clinching score. It was Washington’s second receiving touchdown in the game, as he snagged a 13-yard pass in the opening quarter. For the game, he finished with 5 catches for 51 yards. Washington also blocked a punt and led the Friars’ defense with 8 tackles (sack, 2 TFLs) to complete his strong all-around performance.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO