The area’s only unbeaten team moved up a pair of spots in the second Associated Press High School football poll heading into Week 6. Columbia (5-0, 2-0 LC8) now ranks as the fifth-best team in Division VI, according to AP voters. The Raiders defeated Brookside, 42-6, in Week 5, which was good enough to move them up two spots from their No. 7 spot into the top-five of D-IV.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO