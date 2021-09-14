CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera Confirms Cast for Return

Cover picture for the articleBen Crawford and Meghan Picerno in "The Phantom of the Opera" When The Phantom of the Opera resumes performances at the Majestic Theatre on October 22, it will be led by Ben Crawford, Meghan Picerno and John Riddle as The Phantom, Christine and Raoul, respectively. Emilie Kouatchou will make her Broadway debut as an alternate for the role of Christine, which will make her the first Black actor to play the role on Broadway.

