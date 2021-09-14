CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth Art Institute connects youth with creative outlets

By Teri Cadeau, Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
 7 days ago

Sep. 14—The walls of the Dovetail Cafe inside Duluth Folk School have been livened up with fresh artwork created by students in the Duluth Art Institute's programs. Multiple media landscape artist Nelia Harper worked with the DAI's Birkenstein Arts Movement students and a group of 30 children at the Damiano Center and Steve O'Neil Apartments to create the collection of artwork. Both of the free programs were made possible by grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board and the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council.

