PS5 storage expansion launches for all owners with next update

By Matt Kamen
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has announced the launch date for the hotly anticipated next PS5 system update, which will finally allow owners to expand the console’s onboard storage. In a blog post, senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino announced that the second major software update for PS5 will launch tomorrow, September 15. The full rollout follows a lengthy beta period that allowed select users to test the update’s new features.

