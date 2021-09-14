PS5 storage expansion launches for all owners with next update

Will Sony be releasing a PS5 Pro console in the next few years? There are a lot of rumors and leaks going around now that state that Sony will release a new, enhanced version of the PS5 in the style of the previous generation’s powerful and popular PS4 Pro. However, what could a PS5 Pro release date be? What about the PS5 Pro price, or how about the technical specifications since it would need to be an even better console than even the formidable PS5. Here’s everything known about the PS5 Pro leaks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO