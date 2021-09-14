Erie's 40 Under 40 Experience Boasts the Best of Erie

Anyone who has been there knows: Erie's 40 Under 40 Experience is the place to be. At its heart, it's a celebration honoring the achievements of the recent classes of Erie's 40 Under 40. Like many events, it didn't happen in 2020. This year, it's back and better than ever. Hosted in conjunction by the Erie Reader and the Young Erie Professionals, it's a cocktail chic event for not only the past and present honorees of Erie's 40 Under 40, but the community at large. Bringing together the food, drink, and music that make Erie special, it's a tightly packed and unforgettable night.