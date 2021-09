The Denver Nuggets have signed PF Aaron Gordon to a 4y/$92M extension with the fourth year being a player option. This locks up Gordon through the 2025-26 season as they now have Jamal Murray and Gordon under contract for four more seasons and their MVP Nikola Jokic is poised to sign a max extension when he’s eligible next summer. Those three players are all 26 years old or younger while their other rising star, Michael Porter Jr. just turned 23 years old. Denver’s core four is the best young nucleus in the league and they already have plenty of playoff experience with an outlook including many more deep playoff runs on the horizon. The future is very bright in the Mile High City.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO